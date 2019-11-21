Christian McCaffrey earns elite 99 Madden rating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey already finds himself in the thick of the NFL MVP race.
Now he can add another personal accolade to his long list of accomplishments.
The 23-year-old Stanford product became the youngest player to collect a 99 rating on Madden, the popular NFL video game, according to a press release from the game.
McCaffrey started the season with a 91 overall rating. But his mark has steadily climbed with increasingly strong performances.
Through 10 games, McCaffrey leads the league in rushing (1,059 yards), is tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (11) and has an additional 59 catches, 517 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
“It’s unreal to be the youngest player ever to reach 99 overall in Madden and to know the adjuster team feels my performance on the field warrants the highest rating is extremely flattering,” McCaffrey said, according to the press release. “Very few athletes achieve the 99 rating and I’m honored to join such an elite group.”
McCaffrey and his 5-5 Panthers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
