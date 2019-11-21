Array of drugs, guns, cash seized during arrest connected to S.C. murder

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When deputies went to arrest a man in connection to a murder, they also arrested four other people and seized various amounts of drugs, guns and cash Thursday morning in Lancaster County.
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Kershaw investigators partnered with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning to conduct a search warrant in Lancaster County.
Kershaw investigators had an arrest warrant on 47-year-old Shannon “Hambone” Myers for accessory after the fact to murder, in connection to the investigation of the murder of Eddie Baker.
While at the residence, Kershaw and Lancaster deputies arrested Myers and four other drug dealers and users on multiple charges.
During these arrests, deputies also recovered 811.5 grams of meth, 49 grams of heroine, 8.35 grams of cocaine, 4.74 grams of marijuana, seven controlled pills, 29 grams of illegal mushrooms, three handguns, and $4,372 in cash.
Officials say Myers was arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says five people total were arrested on several charges including drug charges. They were all arrested at a home on Doby’s Bridge Road.
