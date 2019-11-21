Alma Adams helps introduce legislature to reform federal Opportunity Zones program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Congresswoman Alma Adams says the Opportunity Zones program, created in the 2017 tax bill, is too vague and leaves loopholes. Her goal is to make sure the people benefiting are in fact those intended to reap the opportunity.
Yolanda’s Creations in east Charlotte has been selling items for Quinceaneras and other special events for a decade.
“A lot of this area you’re looking at, low income people,” store associate Martha Torres said.
It’s why the area is marked as an opportunity zone.
“Our prices are reasonable but it’s gonna be one of those things that if prices go up, rent has to go up and that’s when you lose clientele," Torres said.
Congresswoman Alma Adams wants to make sure that doesn't happen.
“Affordable housing is a serious problem," Adams said. "People who work in Charlotte should be able to afford to live in Charlotte.”
It's why she is introducing the Opportunity Zone Reform Act.
It would:
Eliminate loopholes that could allow “sin list” investments like casinos, and prohibit investments in stadiums, parking lots and luxury apartments.
Terminate zones that are not low-income or impoverished, while allowing states to replace zones that are terminated.
Tighten existing rules to ensure that this generous incentive goes to productive, new investments that are actually in zones, and not to projects that were already underway or investors trying to park their money tax-free.
Sources tell WBTV that city leaders and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper are exploring a Major League Soccer team headquarters and training facility at the old Eastland Mall site.
“This bill of course prohibits those kinds of things,” Adams said.
Some people living near the old mall site tell us development like this is needed.
“That’s life, change comes along with life," one resident said.
Adams says the reform act is in its early stages and will likely go through plenty of revisions before it comes to a vote.
The city of Charlotte has 17 opportunity zones and the state of North Carolina has more than 200.
