Aircraft charter company that moved to Rowan in 2015 now closing

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An aircraft charter company that moved to Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in 2015 is terminating its lease according to county officials.
Strategic Moves ceased operations at the end of October and will vacate its hangar lease agreement because of “financial difficulties and the loss of clients," according to The Salisbury Post.
The Strategic Moves web site has the following statement: Thank you for your patronage and loyalty over the last 15 years as clients of Strategic Moves. Strategic Moves has discontinued operations as of 10/31/2019. Many of our clients have transitioned to Davinci Jets who are capable and excited to provide an excellent level of service.
The company was expected to bring 15-17 jobs and tens of millions of dollars of aircraft to Rowan County when it moved from Statesville four years ago.
The county built a new office next to a large hangar specifically to bring in clients like Strategic Moves.
Strategic Moves would pay Rowan County nearly $7,000 per month to lease space at the airport.
The county is looking for a new tenant.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.