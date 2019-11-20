Want to join a New Year’s Day Polar Plunge to help one of our #MollysKids?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Adam Kincaid and his family spend too much time in Boston.
That's where this picture was taken.
Adam is from Belmont, in Gaston County. At 15-years old lived with a rare aggressive cancer called NUT midline carcinoma. Fewer than 100 documented cases in the world. Back in September he started having added neck pain, which turned into the discovery of three new tumors: In his lumbar spine, cervical neck area, and his shoulder blade.
We tell the Good, the Bad and the Always Real, right? Well, the scan also showed what had originally been shrinking with chemo, had actually grown significantly larger.
“We've been afraid of this happening,” said mom Kimberly. “This type of cancer is known to accept chemo in the beginning and then reject it somewhere down the road. We, of course, thought Adam was going to be the exception.”
That brings us to today. And this photo.
Because chemo was no longer working, doctors got Adam into a clinical trial at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He and his family have traveled there every other week, for a 5-to-7-day-stay since the beginning of October. He’s considered outpatient, and has to travel every 2-to-3-days for blood draws and labs, along with the trial drug.
“We completed round one two weeks ago and were due to start round two, but hit a roadblock,” Kimberly said. “Adam’s platelets are extremely low. He can’t continue with the medication until they come back up.”
That has added more travel to Boston. Now Adam must meet EVERY WEEK with his team in the hopes they can start his platelets regenerating on their own.
“Oh, it’s frustrating,” his mom said. “And difficult. We are parents trying to save our child, and also save a life in hopes to help with research. We are grateful to be part of this clinical trial because without it we would almost be out of options which is something we are not ready to face.”
What Kimberly never once said in her email was the cost that must be associated with travel-travel-travel-travel-travel.
Think about weekly trips to Boston to do whatever you can to get your son better.
There is a Polar Bear Plunge fundraiser on New Year’s Day – January 1st, 2020 – that is unique and fun, with 100% of donations going to Adam's family. We’re telling you now so you can schedule family fun to have something to do on the first of the year.
The Plunge is in Cramerton, in Gaston County. Kimberly’s work is sponsor. A flyer is down below in comments.
“Each year my company does this Polar Plunge to give back to the community,” she said. “When I decided to take leave from my job in October they surprised us by honoring Adam this year for the event. Last year we gave back to the Cramerton Fire Department."
There will be a grilled cheese and soup bar (how cute is that?) along with beverages for purchase. It is a $5 entry fee and it takes place at the Cramer Mountain Club pool. Address: 100 Hidden Pastures Drive.
I think it sounds fabulous and am marking my calendar. Aside from that… a quick note to Adam who I am sure will see this… you look great. Your hair growth is awesome and your mom says you've put on a little weight and feeling good. All of us are hopeful this medicine is your ticket to getting back here to the Charlotte-area and being healthy for good.
-Molly
PS: Again, flyer below on the Plunge you can share. And, more here >> https://facebook.com/events/s/2020-polar-plunge-fundraiser/693827027770492/?ti=icl
PPS: Past #MollysKids articles on Adam:
- May 23rd, 2019 >> http://tinyurl.com/AdamKincaidMKS
- Sept 17th, 2019 >> https://tinyurl.com/Sept172019MKs
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.