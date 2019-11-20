Upcoming independent movie to be filmed in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An upcoming indie movie will begin filming in and around Salisbury in the coming weeks, according to local officials.
The movie, titled ‘Goodbye, Butterfly’, was written by Wayne Young, who will also be directing the film.
A cast and crew of over 30 people will be involved in the filming and will be accompanied by an anticipated 20 other locals who will be hired to assist during production as well.
The filming will take place in downtown Salisbury as well as several nearby neighborhoods and local residents are encouraged to apply to be a part of the production as extras.
In addition to this, residents who are interested in offering studio apartments, basement homes, wooded areas or fields near houses or storefronts that can be filmed are asked to email gbbfilm@gmail.com. A small fee will be provided for use of the locations.
According to a release on the production, the movie, ‘centers around a loving family man who after his eight-year-old daughter is murdered, becomes convinced the oddball down the street is guilty and holds the person hostage in his suburban basement. As he attempts to torture the truth out of him, police investigates the recent disappearance of a second child.’
More information on production and contact information for the film will be made available online at www.salisburync.gov.
