LIVE: Witness: Worked with Giuliani at Trump’s ‘express direction’

In a blockbuster morning of testimony, Sondland's opening remarks included several key details: He confirmed that he spoke with Trump on a cellphone from a busy Kyiv restaurant the day after the president prodded Ukraine's leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden. He also said he kept Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top administration officials aware of his dealings with Ukraine on the investigations Trump sought. Sondland said he specifically told Vice President Mike Pence he "had concerns" that U.S. military aid to Ukraine "had become tied" to the investigations.