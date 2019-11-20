Two sex offenders from Rowan County jailed in separate cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two registered sex offenders living in Rowan County have been jailed on new charges in unrelated cases.
Michael David Evans, 30, was charged with failing to notify the sheriff of an “online identifier" used on a social media account. Evans is also charged with a parole violation.
Bond is set at $25,000.
Evans was convicted in 2011 for subjecting/maintaining another person for sexual servitude and for three counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Jimmy Wayne Foushee, 29, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address. Bond is set at $10,000.
Foushee was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Randolph County in 2011.
