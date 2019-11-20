Two inducted to Commemorative Classic Hall of Fame at Livingstone College

Veale, a 1995 graduate of Livingstone College and a native of Lewiston, excelled as a student-athlete, rising to the ranks of team captain of the Blue Bears football team. In his sophomore season, he played in the Historic Classic Centennial Game in 1992 against Johnson C. Smith University at Livingstone College. One of the most memorable highlights recorded was in a game against the University of West Georgia when Troy amassed three interceptions and close to 20 tackles.