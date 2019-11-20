Sunny days followed by a First Alert Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine returns on Wednesday and it will be effective at pushing afternoon temperatures past the 60-degree mark for the first time since the previous Monday nine days ago!
Once there, you’ll enjoy temperatures in the 60s for the remainder of the week even as rain approaches over the weekend.
Speaking of that, we’re calling for a First Alert on Saturday as significant rain appears to be in store for us with another frontal boundary marching across the country.
If you have any outdoor plans Saturday, start seriously considering your backup plans as rain appears most likely right smack in the middle of the day. An inch of rain or more should be expected.
The front isn’t packing much cold air behind as temperatures may get bumped backward a few degrees Sunday before rebounding right back into the low 60s again at the start of next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
