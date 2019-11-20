Study shows Millennials are using Astrology to deal with stress, Charlotte residents agree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A study by the American Psychological Association is getting attention. It says Millennials turn more to Astrology to help them process work, love and life.
What’s written in the stars, is helping guide a generation.
“I guess I’m like one of those people who that’s like hippy-ish I guess,” said Brianna Mandat who’s in her early 20s.
According to Mandat’s birth chart, she’s a Cancer. She says she checks her horoscope every day to help bring a sense of self-awareness.
“Being that I am a Cancer, I’m very emotional, very sensitive,” she added.
Depending on your age, you may think this is a joke. It’s not. The study is real and the more Millennials find themselves interested in Astrology, you can bet more books there are to support the habit.
There are also plenty of apps out there that brings the ancient practice straight to your phone like Co-Star.
“That’s probably the most popular one,” Mandat said.
Mandat says daily readings help her to find her life’s purpose, which gives her complete comfort.
“I’ve learned so much about myself and I understand myself so much more too,” she confirmed.
Even though she feels like horoscopes are a source of personal power, she understands not everyone gets it.
“People don’t really tend to believe in what’s not tangible so I guess they just don’t see it as real or solid evidence of proof of anything,” said Mandat.
Trey Greene is a licensed mental health specialist out of East Charlotte, who says there is no harm in the recreational study, “I think, as long as we’re not hurting other people."
He also says most of his Millennial clients believe in the wave of astrology.
“I feel like there is a lot of search for meaning,” Greene confirmed.
He says readings are a therapeutic tool for his clients as they help them to connect the dots with life - which can be beneficial and a healthy way to mentally process day to day situations.
“That happens in therapy all the time. You reflect on something that’s worded in a different way,” said Greene.
Mandat added, “It’s just a way of life. You can use astrology to take care of yourself”
