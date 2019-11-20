Shelby teacher charged for indecent liberties with a student

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at a Cleveland County school was arrested on Wednesday and charged for crimes involving indecent liberties with a student.
Whitney Fite Baker, 28, received three charges of having indecent liberties with a student, one of the counts involving an incident that occurred at the school in which she taught, The Turning Point Academy, in Shelby.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office reported that the other acts involved the use of social media to send ‘lewd and lascivious acts to the student’. These incidents reportedly occurred over a period of 18 months while Baker was employed with the school.
Baker was given a secured bond of $25,000 upon arrest.
The investigation into this matter remains active and no further information has been released at this time.
