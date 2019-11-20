No arrests yet in kidnapping and shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Hickory are looking for two gunmen who may be driving a 2016 Burgundy Kia Optima.
The two are believed to have been involved in a kidnapping and shooting that left two people wounded Tuesday night.
It started at a home on the southwest side of town where Jasmine Rhyne and her two kids were. Two men broke in brandishing handguns.
”They pointed them right at my face and backed me into the bathroom,” says Jasmine.
She says they demanded money and wanted to know where her boyfriend was. He had stepped out for a few minutes, and by the time he returned, Jasmine and her 8-year-old son had been tied up.
Jasmine says she could hear her boyfriend being beaten. At that point the gunmen left, stealing her car, she says, and forced her boyfriend to go with them. She waited a few minutes before getting herself and her son untied. She called her mother to call for help.
At the same time, the gunmen had forced the boyfriend to his business on the southeast side of Hickory. Inside were two bystanders and a small child.
One of the gunmen opened fire, wounding one man in the leg and the boyfriend in the back. They and the other bystander and the child broke out a window and scrambled out of the building.
The gunmen fled and have not been seen since. So far, authorities have been unable to identify them.
Police say they could be driving that Kia and patrols are on the alert for it.
The two who were shot are expected to recover. One man was hit in the leg and treated and released. The boyfriend was shot in the back and underwent surgery in Winston-Salem and is listed in stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.