NC lawmaker produces poignant email from single mother, teacher after GOP rep questions its legitimacy

“I realize that there are large amounts of families that are in tight financial situations but I am having difficulty with the fact that as a state employee who works extremely hard every day and I am not able to receive any help,” the teacher’s email to Butler notes. “I understand that I am employed and I am thankful for this every day but when I submit my information to try to get any assistance, I am denied because my gross amount of pay is utilized, rather than my take home pay.”