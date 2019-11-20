Mooresville Police, community mourn loss of beloved K-9

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department reported on Wednesday that Sadie, a K-9 officer who had become a ‘fixture’ while on the job at Mooresville High School passed away earlier that morning.
Sadie had worked not only at the high school but also at several other locations around the Mooresville Graded School District.
The department asked that the community keep Sadie’s partner, Officer Dan Walther, in their thoughts as he and his family grieved the loss.
Dozens of community members reached out with condolences and support shortly after the news of Sadie’s passing was posted on the department’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.