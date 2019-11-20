Matthews Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Gordon Peterson was last seen off of Annecy Drive on Tuesday while driving his beige Town & Country van with a N.C. registration plate number of TXX-8941. (Source: Matthews Police Department)
By Brian Dlugosz | November 19, 2019 at 9:07 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:09 PM

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is currently asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Gordon Peterson was last seen off of Annecy Drive on Tuesday while driving his beige Town & Country van with a N.C. registration plate number of TXX-8941.

Peterson is described as an 88-year-old, white male, approximately 5′06″ tall and weighing 145 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. Peterson was wearing a gray jacket, khaki pants and slippers.

Please contact the Matthews Police Department with any information at 704.847.5555.

