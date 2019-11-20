Matthews Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is currently asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who reportedly suffers from dementia.
Gordon Peterson was last seen off of Annecy Drive on Tuesday while driving his beige Town & Country van with a N.C. registration plate number of TXX-8941.
Peterson is described as an 88-year-old, white male, approximately 5′06″ tall and weighing 145 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. Peterson was wearing a gray jacket, khaki pants and slippers.
Please contact the Matthews Police Department with any information at 704.847.5555.
