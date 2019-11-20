Jesse Moore discovers passion for firefighting through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College training

It was four years ago that Moore heard a car horn blowing as he drove through his neighborhood and discovered an overturned Ford Explorer and the injured driver who had been ejected from it. He called 911 and stayed with her until help came. He called her pastor and traveled to Winston-Salem to visit her in the hospital. And all the while, he kept thinking how fulfilling it was to be able to lend a hand and about the many emergency personnel who had shown up to help at the scene.