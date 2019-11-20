2 injured in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were injured in a shooting in Hickory Tuesday night.
According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident happened on 1st Avenue SE in Hickory.
Officials say the shooting happened near a boutique of some sort.
Two males suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. Police are trying to determine if they were outside in a parking area or inside the building when they were injured.
Police believe another altercation, not involving guns, connected to this incident happened a couple blocks away. Police do not believe this was a random shooting.
Officers are still on the scene and have a portion of 1st Avenue blocked while they search for evidence.
There was at least one shooter, possibly with another person, according to authorities. This was not a drive-by shooting, officials said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.