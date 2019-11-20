Nice days with sunshine before rain returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As promised, our weather pattern will be nice for the second part of the workweek! We’ll get back to near the seasonal norm on today – close to 60° - before we jump into the low to middle 60s Thursday, with mostly sunny skies, making for a pleasant midweek, enjoy.
In between, it will be chilly again tonight with lows in the middle 30s and just a few fog patches here and there.
It will still be nice and mild Friday with afternoon readings holding in the middle 60s, but a late-day shower may pop up in western sections before we head into the weekend. The better chance for rain looks to come on Saturday before we clear out on Sunday. With the likelihood of rain around for the start of the weekend, a First Alert has been issued for Saturday – a heads up that rain is on the way and you may have to alter plans.
High temperatures will hold near 60° both days of the weekend before backing off just a little bit to the upper 50s on Monday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
