Charlotte Jiffy Lube customers claim company won’t pay for damage done to their cars

“From time to time we may disagree with a customer as to the cause of damage to their vehicle or to an appropriate remedy. In these rare circumstances we may seek to have these issues arbitrated by an impartial juror. Even in most of these cases where we disagree as to a reasonable solution it is still our preference to find an outcome that is satisfactory to our customer outside of court, as these cases are not only expensive for us to litigate but take focus from our mission of providing outstanding service to all of our customers each and every day.”