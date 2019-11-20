4 arrested after shots fired outside convenience store in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested four people after shots were fired outside a convenience store in Concord Tuesday evening.
According to the Concord Police Department, the incident happened at a store near Poplar Tent Road and I-85.
Police say it does not appear that anyone was injured. Four people were taken into custody from the scene.
This was an isolated incident, according to authorities.
A heavy police presence remained at the scene for an extended period of time as officers investigated the incident.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
