4 arrested after shots fired outside convenience store in Concord
By WBTV Web Staff | November 19, 2019 at 9:42 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:42 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested four people after shots were fired outside a convenience store in Concord Tuesday evening.

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident happened at a store near Poplar Tent Road and I-85.

Police say it does not appear that anyone was injured. Four people were taken into custody from the scene.

This was an isolated incident, according to authorities.

A heavy police presence remained at the scene for an extended period of time as officers investigated the incident.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

