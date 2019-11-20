Airplane “broke up in flight” before crashing and killing two from Salisbury last month

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates that a small plane broke up in flight before crashing into an Atlanta town home on October 30.
Two Salisbury businessmen, 59-year-old pilot Leslie Csanyi Jr. and 60-year-old Scott Robert Lowrie, were killed in the crash.
Csanyi was a frequent flier for business, vacations, even to deliver much needed supplies to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.
The agency says shortly after takeoff from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the pilot reported losing the vacuum gauge in the Piper PA-28.
The report shows that Csanyi experienced trouble turning and maintaining his route, telling the controller over the radio that the plane had “...lost their vacuum gauge.”
The plane then turned briefly to the northeast before entering a right turn and rapidly descended to 3,700 feet.
According to the report, the controller told the pilot to maintain “wings level” at 4,000 feet, but there was no response from the pilot.
The controller tried to contact the pilot several times with instructions to maintain wings level, but received no response from the plane before radar contact was lost.
The final report from the agency is expected to take several months.
