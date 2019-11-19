Temps are going up... before rain arrives for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Much like last night, the temperature and the dew point will be fairly close together. Because of that, some fog could develop again tonight.
It shouldn’t be as widespread as this morning but late tonight or early Wednesday morning could bring reduced visibility for some.
Have you forgotten what temperatures in 60s feel like? We will be reminded as soon as tomorrow. Temperatures will climb back to the low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. We will reach the mid 60s on Friday.
Here’s the thing though… Typically temperatures do climb before a cold front moves through - and that will happen on Saturday. It isn’t currently looking good for outdoor plans on Saturday. A First Alert has been issued for the day due to rain.
Highs will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s, so no winter weather is expected - other than a few snow flurries for the mountains as the system departs by Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected.
Sunday will bring improvement. The sun will reappear, and highs will reach the low 60s. We will remain dry heading into the first part of Thanksgiving week.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
