Student assaulted, robbed at UNC Charlotte campus library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A UNC Charlotte student was assaulted and robbed outside the university’s library early Tuesday morning.
“In the early morning hours we received a Live Safe tip that said help," explained Chief of UNCC Campus Police, Jeffrey Baker.
“We were able to track that Live safe tip to our Library.”
School officials say the student’s cellphone was taken during the assault. Police and public safety were immediately alerted of the incident through the school’s LiveSafe app, which uses GPS location sharing technology and includes a tap-of-the-button way to access emergency services.
The suspects were arrested as they exited the back enterance of the Atkins Library, officials say, and charged with common law robbery.
A student nearby contacted emergency services through the app.
Baker says thanks to the student’s quick thinking of using the Live Safe App, police were able to get there so quickly.
There was no ongoing threat to the university reported.
“All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to download the LiveSafe app to communicate directly with police dispatch," university officials say.
Campus police can also be reached at 704-687-2200.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.