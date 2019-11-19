Rowan-Salisbury School Board shelves discussion to close Overton Elementary

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A plan to close and demolish Overton Elementary School in Salisbury has been shelved by the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education, at least for now.
On Monday board members faced a room full of people, many concerned and opposed to a plan that would close Overton and renovate Knox Middle School.
The $26 million renovation plan would relocate Knox students to Overton Elementary temporarily, send Overton students to other schools, and close Overton.
Many in the audience encouraged the board to consider building a K-8 school to replace Knox and Overton. Discussions about the future of Overton could come up at the December meeting, according to Board chair Josh Wagner.
“I realize that the choices the school board must make are difficult and that the county commission is a partner in building new schools,” Rowan County Commissioner Judy Klusman wrote in a social media post. “However, I believe it is time to put our Salisbury city schools next on the list to be replaced. Knox has been on the top of the list for a number of years and demolition of Overton seems imminent.”
“If we want to attract people to live in Salisbury, the county seat and hub of the economic engine of our county, we need to have a stellar elementary and middle school in Salisbury to be part of attracting families to our county to work in the many new jobs that are coming. To close Overton, an elementary school in the center of the city, begins a hollowing out process that will be very detrimental to the surrounding neighborhoods and the city of Salisbury itself.”
