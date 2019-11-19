Rowan County Health Department, several other agencies practice mass vaccination event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Health Department (RCHD) is hosting a full scale point of dispensing site exercise on Tuesday, November 19, at the West End Plaza from 8:00am – 5:00pm.
This exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during a mock vaccination response event.
The exercise will be a drive through mock vaccination clinic where volunteers will drive their vehicles through various stations to simulate how a real world mass vaccination clinic would be conducted. For this exercise, RCHD and community partners are testing their capacity to set up and operate a drive through vaccination site should the need ever arise.
The goal of the exercise is to test how the Rowan County Health Department would utilize the West End Plaza facility during a public health emergency and also provide hands-on training to RCHD staff and partners on their role in responding to a county-wide preparedness event.
The following agencies are participating in the exercise:
Rowan County Health Department
Rowan County Emergency Management
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Rowan-Salisbury School System
Rowan County Facilities Management
Rowan County IT
American Red Cross
The Arc of North Carolina – Triad Region
Rowan Vocational Opportunities Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Services for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health - Public Health Preparedness and Response (PHP&R)
Branch Practicing public health preparedness and emergency response is important as it not only offers a training opportunity for staff and partners, but also provides opportunities for strengthening interagency coordination and for ensuring preparedness plans are in place should the RCHD ever need to serve the public in a mass vaccination or medication dispensing event, according to Nina Oliver, Rowan Health Department Director.
During the exercise, area residents and businesses will see an increase in traffic in the West End Plaza area. Law enforcement will be present to direct traffic.
