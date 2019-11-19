Rare meteor shower on tap for late Thursday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A rare meteor shower will likely been seen late Thursday evening in southeast North Carolina. Unlike more common showers such as the Perseid or Leonid, this meteor shower will be very brief as it will last less than an hour. However it has the potential to produce a very vivid show over its short life.
The Alpha Monocerotid Meteor shower will be begin just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday and end before 12:15 a.m. early Friday.
You will need to look towards to the southeast sky just below the Orion constellation. It could produce up to 400-700 meteors per hour as the circumstances with earth’s orbit will be similar to 1995 when a similar brief but spectacular outburst occurred.
Timing and looking in the right spot are critical with this shower. We do expect mostly clear skies and if everything works out it could be a spectacular show. Enjoy!
