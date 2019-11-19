Police: Missing endangered 73-year-old woman could be headed to Durham from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 73-year-old woman who could be endangered.
Linda McClinton Ross was last seen at a McDonald’s in Dunn, N.C. This is about 3 hours and less than 200 miles away from Charlotte and and hour and a half and 60 miles from Durham, N.C., where police say she could be heading.
Officials say Ross is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Ross is described as a black female, 5′1″ tall and 100 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green head wrap, a blue jacket and jeans.
She is driving a silver 2005 Volvo S60 with N.C. plate ZVW7239.
Anyone who sees Ross or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Childers at the Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.
