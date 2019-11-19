Person rushed to hospital after stabbing at Lowe’s in southwest Charlotte

A person was stabbed at the Lowe's store on S. Tryon St. on Nov. 19, 2019. (Source: Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 19, 2019 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 1:01 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital and another taken to jail after a stabbing at a shopping center in southwest Charlotte Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on the 8100 block of S. Tryon Street, near I-485. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

Officers say they were able to locate a suspect and are not looking for anyone else in connection to the crime.

Police have not said what may have led to the stabbing.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

