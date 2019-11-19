Pair arrested after Lenoir Police find over $15,000 in illegal narcotics

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lenoir Police Department has taken two people into custody after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of cocaine, marijuana and a stolen firearm.
On November 18 police pulled over a vehicle in Lenoir off of Norwood Street. Upon approaching the individuals inside the car, officers determined that the driver, 44-year-old Elijah Rashard Gibbs, had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest. A search of the vehicle found that there was 154 grams of cocaine in the car, carrying a street value of $15,430.
In addition to this, police also found a pistol in the car which had previously been reported stolen from Catawba County.
Madison Lily Ruggles, 21, was also inside the vehicle at the time of the stop. Ruggles was found to be in possession of marijuana.
GIbbs and Ruggles were both arrested at this time and Gibbs has been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
Ruggles was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a Schedule 6 controlled substance.
An initial court date for both individuals is scheduled for November 20.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.