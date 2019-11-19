N.C. inmate escapes from work release in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a North Carolina inmate who escaped from a work release assignment in Durham Monday night.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, corrections and law enforcement officers are looking for 42-year-old Robert Terrell a minimum-security inmate from Orange Correctional Center. Officials say he was last seen around 6 p.m. at his workplace on East Club Boulevard in Durham.
Officials say Terrell is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence as a habitual felon and was due for release in August 2020.
He is described as a black male, standing 5′10″ tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He has a bald head and beard.
Anyone with information on Terrell’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.
