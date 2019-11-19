Milder days ahead, more rain too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog that developed overnight will be an issue through the morning commute, so please use caution out on your way to work and school.
Once the low cloud and fog lift, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, damp and cool with afternoon readings in the middle 50s. Patchy clouds and fog will probably redevelop tonight, there may even be a few showers in the mountains with cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s.
It gets much nicer for the midweek period. We’ll get back to near the seasonal norm on Wednesday – close to 60° before we jump into the middle 60s Thursday, with mostly sunny skies, making for a pleasant midweek.
It will still be nice and mild Friday with afternoon readings holding in the middle 60s, but a few late-day showers may return before we head into the weekend.
The better chance for rain looks to come on Saturday before we clear out on Sunday. With the likelihood of rain around for the start of the weekend, a First Alert has been issued for Saturday – a heads up that rain is on the way and you may have to alter plans.
High temperatures will cool off from near 60° on Saturday to the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Monday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.