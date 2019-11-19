Man to spend 28 days in jail for telling kids at campground he was FBI agent

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to jail Monday after pleading guilty to impersonating an FBI agent at a Burke County campground in May.
The incident happened on May 25 at a campground on Brown Mountain Beach Road. Deputies say a father at the campground saw a man - 51-year-old Blaine Francis Pennington II - speaking to his children, telling them he was an FBI agent.
When the father confronted Pennington he left the campsite in a vehicle.
The father then went to a U.S. Forest Service officer to report the incident. A vehicle matching the description was later stopped and Pennington was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
On Monday, Pennington pleaded guilty in N.C. District Court and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with two days credit for time served.
No further information has been released.
