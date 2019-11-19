Late-season tropical storm forms northeast of Leeward Islands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sebastien formed east of the Leeward Islands Tuesday morning, becoming the 19th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Sebastien is currently a broad area of low pressure located about 250 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and is gradually becoming better organized, producing heavy rain and thunderstorms in the open waters of the Atlantic.
The tropical storm will continue its northward track, therefore it posses no threat to Caribbean Islands or Bermuda now or in the days to come.
Earlier this morning, satellite imagery indicated a well-defined system that could easily create tropical storm force winds so this disturbance was given the name Sebastien. At last check, tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Sebastien's center.
While some growth is expected over the next couple of days, the system is forecast to interact with a frontal system by midweek and further development is unlikely after that time.
If you think this development is rare concerning the time of year, it is. Tropical weather experts say roughly 3% of an average Atlantic hurricane season’s activity occurs after Nov. 18.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.