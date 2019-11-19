Habitat Rowan needs donations of usable items, not trash

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s an ongoing problem happening at a local Habitat for Humanity Restore. Instead of making useful donations, people are driving by after hours and dumping their trash. Restore workers say that hurts families who are waiting on new homes.
The surveillance cameras got good pictures of a big pile of trash and the man who left it at the front door on Monday.
“A massive amount of nasty, wet cardboard, used dirty books, broken items, everything not helpful to Habitat," said Elizabeth Brady of the Habitat Restore. “We started our day by stopping what we had planned to do and getting all this loaded up on the truck and driving it to the landfill which costs us money, costs us to pay the employees, and then put us behind for the rest of the day because we had to deal with that.”
Habitat For Humanity of Rowan County has built more than 130 houses for families in need, and this one is going up right now. A lot of the money used to buy materials comes from what is sold at the Restore. They depend on donations from people like Leonard Wood.
“We know that there are certain things that we’re not going to bring here because they’re not going to be able to use them and have to throw them away, we’re not going to do that," Wood said.
Workers and volunteers spend hours cleaning and processing the usable items to get them ready for the shelf or the showroom floor, but they have to stop about once a week when someone treats this site like their personal trash pile.
“Ripped sofas, items that have been urinated on, things that obviously are not going to sell in the store," Brady added.
Habitat workers believe the man in the pictures is named Hank, based on the plate on the front of the truck. They say if found, he can be prosecuted and would have to pay a fine of $500.
Elizabeth Brady says drop off usable items during the business day when the Restore is open. She says there have been times that useful items, dropped off after hours, were stolen.
