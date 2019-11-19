First Alert Tuesday morning for fog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert morning is on the way early Tuesday for patchy dense fog across the 22 counties we cover from the mountains to the upstate of South Carolina.
Give yourself extra time when heading to work or school in the morning. Brighter skies return by afternoon and so do milder temperatures as we’ll move into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon timeframe.
Wednesday and Thursday should see plenty more sunshine and the temperatures will respond nicely as we see the 60s for the first time since last Monday, wow.
The remainder of the week looks quiet at this point, but I can’t say the same for the weekend. We are already eyeing the next frontal system due to arrive on Saturday and bring another round of rainfall.
Exact timing uncertain at this point, it could be early in the day still sparing outdoor plans later, but I cannot promise anything at this point.
Keep checking back, we’ll update the forecast with new data as the week unfolds.
