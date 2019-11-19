Fatal crash in Cleveland County temporarily shuts down highway

FALLSTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Highway 18 near Fallston on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an initial investigation into the matter, officials believe the accident took place at around 1:45 p.m. when a pickup truck driven by Lindsey Rector, 78, failed to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn onto Double Shoals Road. Rector’s truck was struck by a van during this turn and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the van, Michael Spangler, was not reported injured in the initial report. A passenger in the truck with Rector has been transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 18 was closed for about an hour after officials first arrived at the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
