Deputies investigating after loaded handgun found near Union County elementary school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into an incident that occurred on Tuesday in which a loaded firearm was found in a wooded area near an elementary school parking lot.
A kindergarten class at Poplin Elementary School was on a nature walk when students observed a handgun in the wooded area where they were standing. The students immediately told the teacher who alerted administrators at the school. A school resource officer secured the scene until investigators could arrive.
No students or staff handled the firearm at any point during this process and deputies report that no injuries have occurred in connection with this incident.
While the firearm has not been reported stolen at this time, deputies continue to actively investigate the matter and are attempting to determine why it was in such close proximity to the school.
Citizens with information concerning this incident are encouraged to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789
