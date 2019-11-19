Concord mourns death of Water Resources Director

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is mourning the death of the Water Resources Director, according to a news release.
Christie (Putnam) Huneycutt passed away on Monday, November 18, after an extended illness fought with courage, determination, and humor.
Huneycutt joined the City of Concord in December of 2008 as the City's Stormwater Services Director. Her responsibilities grew over the next four years as the City's Water and Wastewater services were combined into a single Water Resources Department under her leadership. She played a key role during the final years of Concord's 16-year effort in partnership with Kannapolis and Albemarle to bring additional water supply to Cabarrus County.
"Christie will be sorely missed by all of her colleagues at the City of Concord," said City Manager Lloyd Payne. "She had a tremendous and positive impact on those she worked with and served. She was known for always fighting for what she believed in and working to make herself and those around her a little better today than they were yesterday. Christie will always be remembered as a friend and valuable member of Team Concord."
Prior to her work in Concord, she served in engineering and leadership roles for Union County Government, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Utilities (now known as Charlotte Water), and private sector municipal water consultants.
She held a degree in civil engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, and was a licensed Professional Engineer in North Carolina active in professional and community associations.
In addition to her mother, Billie Jane Martin, she is survived by her husband, Scott Huneycutt, sons, Will, Walt, and Wes Putnam; stepdaughter, Kayla Huneycutt; stepsons, Adam and Cameron Huneycutt; brother, Craig Martin and wife Hope; and two nieces, Savannah and Grace Martin. The Huneycutt family would like to extend a special thanks to the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health-Cabarrus, for their special care during declining health.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, November 20, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, 8559 Cook St., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cancer Services through NorthEast Foundation, 920 Church St., Concord, NC 28025 or givenortheastfoundation.org./donate.
