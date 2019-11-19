City of Kannapolis Christmas Tree lighting and Thanksgiving Holiday information

The tree lighting will also kick off the 2019 Celebration of Lights, which boasts more than 250,000 lights adorning Village Park. The Winterland Express will run every evening from Nov. 23-Dec. 30 (closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 24-25). This special train ride takes riders through the park’s wonderland of lights as we countdown the 12 Days of Christmas, from 6-9 p.m., Sunday thru Thursday and 6-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. You can also enjoy a ride on the double-decker carousel.