City of Kannapolis Christmas Tree lighting and Thanksgiving Holiday information

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - All City of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no garbage/recycling/yard waste/loose leaf collection service on Thanksgiving Day, and no loose leaf/yard waste collection on Friday, November 29. Garbage and recycling will operate on a one-day delay - (Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday). Loose leaf/yard waste collection will resume on Monday, December 2.
The Annual Tree Lighting & Fireworks Ceremony at Village Park, 700 West C. Street takes place on Sat., Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. This year, the tree lighting will feature a special guest from the North Pole who will light the tree and help launch a fireworks show.
The tree lighting will also kick off the 2019 Celebration of Lights, which boasts more than 250,000 lights adorning Village Park. The Winterland Express will run every evening from Nov. 23-Dec. 30 (closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 24-25). This special train ride takes riders through the park’s wonderland of lights as we countdown the 12 Days of Christmas, from 6-9 p.m., Sunday thru Thursday and 6-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. You can also enjoy a ride on the double-decker carousel.
Santa will be on hand in his studio each night to meet and greet everyone. You are welcome to take a free photo with Santa. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights are free. Train and Carousel rides are $2. Food concessions will be available for purchase each evening.
Additionally, throughout the month there will be special performances from local entertainers and school choirs, the Singing Bears, the Atlantic Coast S-Guager’s Model display and more.
For more information visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.
