‘Baby Shark Live!’ is coming to the Carolinas

DURHAM, N.C. (WXIX/WBTV) - Baby shark doo doo doo doo doo doo.
A live show based on the hit song “Baby Shark” is making a stop in the Carolinas.
Tickets are set to go on sale this week for “Baby Shark Live!”
The show is set for May 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center. In addition to this, their will also be appearances at the Township Auditorium in Columbia on May 11 and the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 12. Times for the South Carolina appearances have not yet been named.
The live show, which is based on Pinkfong’s viral song that became a worldwide dancing and singing phenomenon about a family of sharks, tells a story of Baby Shark teaming up with his friend Pinkfong for an adventure under the sea.
