Toyota of N Charlotte tips: Winter car prep

Is your ride ready for winter? We mean really ready – have you prepped it to endure sudden drops in temperature, snowy weather, and ice? If not, then now’s the time to visit our Charlotte car care center. There’s nothing worse than fighting with your vehicle on a frigid morning, so let us help you get your car prepped for the upcoming season before it actually arrives. Check out these four tips straight from our Charlotte auto service experts.
4 important ways to prepare your car for winter weather
Inspect your car’s tires carefully.
Unlike our neighbors to the north, we can get away with all-season tires pretty much all year long here in Charlotte. However, in order to stay safe in winter weather, you need to inspect your tires’ condition. You want them to be inflated to the right PSI (you’ll find the number in your owner’s manual) and also to have the right amount of tread to grip the road in slippery conditions like snow and ice. Do the penny test – stick a penny into the tire’s tread with Lincoln’s head down. If you see the top of his head, your tread is too low to be safe (especially in winter) and you need to invest in a new set.
Buy new wiper blades designed for winter weather.
Normal wiper blades may work fine in the spring, summer, and fall, but winter weather will deteriorate them pretty quickly. Our Charlotte car care experts recommend that you invest in winter wiper blades, which are designed to endure harsh weather and freezing temperatures. This way, you have a clear field of vision all winter long no matter the weather.
Have your car’s battery checked by the pros.
Winter can do a number on your car’s battery. Don’t get stuck with a car that won’t start – have our Charlotte auto service experts inspect your battery today. Our car care techs will look for problems like rust, leaks, or swelling; they’ll also check the voltage of your battery to make sure it can get your ride up and running no matter how cold it is outside. And if you need a new battery, now’s the time to do it – let Toyota of N Charlotte install it and get you back out on the road.
Consider new fluids to withstand freezing temps.
Freezing temps have a negative effect on the fluids under the hood, so this is the time to consider switching to a temperature-resistant grade for things like wiper fluid and coolant. Our car care experts at Toyota of N Charlotte can make sure you get what you need and they can also check your car’s oil. Even though it’s not hot out anymore, your car’s engine is still working hard and you need to ensure it has a tank of clean oil so it doesn’t overheat and do costly damage.
