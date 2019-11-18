Toyota of N Charlotte tips: Winter car prep

Unlike our neighbors to the north, we can get away with all-season tires pretty much all year long here in Charlotte. However, in order to stay safe in winter weather, you need to inspect your tires’ condition. You want them to be inflated to the right PSI (you’ll find the number in your owner’s manual) and also to have the right amount of tread to grip the road in slippery conditions like snow and ice. Do the penny test – stick a penny into the tire’s tread with Lincoln’s head down. If you see the top of his head, your tread is too low to be safe (especially in winter) and you need to invest in a new set.