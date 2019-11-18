Three charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor near Pamplico

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Garrett Andrew Tanner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual assault. Additionally, 21-year-old Easton Mark Tanner was charged with accessory before the fact of a felony and accessory after the fact of a felony, while 20-year-old Riston Clarke Tanner was charged with accessory after the face of a felony.