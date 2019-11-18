10 things that went very, very wrong in Panthers’ embarrassing home loss to Falcons

1) Kyle Allen. While serviceable and sometimes very good for most of his first seven starts with the Panthers in 2019, Allen was awful in this one against the underdog Falcons (3-7). He had three nasty red-zone interceptions, each robbing Carolina of at least a field goal. And he also had a fourth interception — on the Panthers’ first possession of the game when he was trying to throw the ball away — to set a regrettable tone. Jake Delhomme once threw five interceptions in a Carolina playoff game, but Allen’s four picks tied a franchise record for the most picks in a Carolina regular-season game.