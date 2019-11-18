Spotty rain, patchy fog possible overnight into a chilly Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spotty rain and patchy fog will be possible overnight, with chilly temperatures into Tuesday morning. Some clouds will linger for Tuesday, with more sunshine expected to develop Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures staying in the upper 50s.
A few rain showers will be possible for Tuesday evening, with more clearing skies overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will feature more sunshine, with morning low temperatures starting off in the upper 30s, with Wednesday afternoon high temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures expected to warm into the mid-60s.
Temperatures will stay mild for Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, and the chance for some late day rain showers developing.
Scattered rain showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday, with Saturday afternoon high temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 50s.
More sunshine is expected early next week, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s expected.
Make it a great week!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
