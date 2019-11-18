Speedway Christmas by the numbers, it opens this Friday

The 10th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out – the largest drive-through lights show in the Southeast – will showcase a staggering 4 million lights on a 3.75-mile course, allowing Charlotte Motor Speedway visitors an incomparable Christmas experience. Santa's Safari serves as this year’s themed portion of the drive-through lights display, featuring safari animals from the Serengeti. The whimsical displays meld the holidays and the African plains into a fascinating exhibition of lights.