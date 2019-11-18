SC deputies searching for information, suspects in attacks on horses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in South Carolina are looking for more information about possible suspects following recent attacks on horses.
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently looking into two incidents involving horses.
On Oct. 31, a horse was found standing on Fews Bridge Road bleeding heavily with multiple cuts. The second happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 when owners found one of their horses shot dead.
In another incident, a horse belonging to a Spartanburg County man had to be euthanized.
Deputies say they’re working with animal control to try and identify any other incidents involving horses and encouraging people to come forward with information.
Citizens should call Investigator Avigliano with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-729-3243 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.