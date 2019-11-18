Power Cross Ministries coach accused of allowing, watching fight between young boys

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coach with Power Cross Ministries in Salisbury was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after police say he allowed two young boys to fight and watched.
The investigation began in September when the mother of a 10-year-old boy told police her son was beaten up by an 11-year-old boy while they were both attending activities offered by Power Cross.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the 10-year-old had witnessed a previous fight between some older boys and a coach with Power Cross, 24-year-old Anthony Darnell Shegog, asked him why he didn’t report it.
The arrest warrant states Shegog asked the 10-year-old, “What if I just watch you get into a fight?”
That’s when detectives say Shegog went to the 11-year-old boy and told him to get answers about the previous fight from the 10-year-old. The 11-year-old then went into an office with the younger boy and punched him several times while Shegog watched through a window.
The fight, which officials say was captured on video, lasted about two minutes before Shegog walked in and the older boy left.
Shegog was charged on Saturday. He is due in court on December 11.
There is no word on Shegog’s current status with Power Cross Ministries.
