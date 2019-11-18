One man dead, another wanted for questioning following shooting in Gaston Co.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is wanted for questioning after a broad-daylight shooting in Gastonia Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on West Hudson Boulevard, near Hwy 321. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Avery Marquavis Ponder, of Cherryville, lying in the street with a single gunshot wound.
Ponder was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but detectives are currently looking for 21-year-old Jordan Tre Chambers, of Gastonia, for questioning about the incident.
Anyone with further information about the investigation is asked to call the Gastonia Poice Department at 704-866-6880.
