Milder air, dropping rain chances expected over the couple days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A relatively weak cold front continues to work southeast across the Carolinas today producing light showers for the better half of the first day of the workweek.
During the afternoon and evening hours rain chances will decrease giving way to partly cloudy skies by sunset. Rain-cooled air and the impacts of the frontal passage will keep highs in the low 50s today.
Overnight temperatures will revisit the upper 30s and lower 40s for short-period ahead of highs in the mid to upper 50s under mix of sun and clouds. A passing shower can't be ruled out Tuesday around midday into the early afternoon as an upper level disturbance follows today's frontal on Tuesday, but should be mostly dry.
Temperatures will gradually warm Wednesday and Thursday rising into the mid 60s during the afternoon hours ahead of the next cold front expected to push into the area late in the week. That front will give way to cooler temperatures a significant chance for rain going into the Friday and the first half of the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
